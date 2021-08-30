http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-RU01XN8z0Q/

As a result, they are likely to be more intense with more extreme rainfall.

But in fact, hurricane activity in the U.S. is well below its peak. Here, courtesy of Paul Homewood, is the hard data showing that the busiest recent decade for hurricanes was the 1940s.

300 hurricanes made US landfall between 1851 and last year, including 92 major ones, that is Cat 3 and over. The busiest decade for major hurricanes was the 1940s, while in contrast the last decade was one of the quietist. Ida is the first hurricane to hit the US so far this year. https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/hurdat/All_U.S._Hurricanes.html The Independent has also deviously claimed Ida was the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland United States. In reality it is actually tied with six other hurricanes, meaning it is only amongst the top 10. Many hurricanes prior to the satellite era of course may not have had their peak wind speeds actually recorded. https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/hurdat/All_U.S._Hurricanes.html

This is, of course, little consolation to the many thousands of Americans whose property has been damaged or destroyed by Ida or the one fatality reported so far.

But let’s not allow the greenies to add insult to injury by hinting we brought this destruction on ourselves thanks to our selfishness, greed and refusal to amend our carbon-guzzling lifestyles…

