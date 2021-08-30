https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-says-its-a-good-idea-to-mandate-covid-19-vaccines-for-school-children_3971321.html

President Joe Biden’s pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said that mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for children attending school are a “good idea.”

“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea. We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new requiring vaccinations for children to come to school,” Fauci said Sunday in on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

A number of research papers over the course of the pandemic have revealed that children appear to be the least likely age group affected by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus that causes COVID-19, and those papers have shown that serious illness or death is very rare among children under the age of 18.

Fauci, during a separate interview on ABC Sunday, said that he hopes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will approve the vaccine for children under the age of 12.

“The data has been collected and we should have enough data by, I would say, the end of September, middle to end of September, early October, so that those data can then be presented to the FDA to examine for the risk-benefit ratio of safety and effectiveness,” Fauci remarked.

A study published in June MedRxiv found that in England, COVID-19 caused 25 deaths among children younger than age 18 between March 2020 and February 2021. And “long COVID” cases—or cases where COVID-19 symptoms last longer than four weeks—among children are also quite rare, according to a study published earlier this month in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

“We know from other studies that many children who catch coronavirus don’t show any symptoms at all; and it will be reassuring for families to know that those children who do fall ill with COVID-19 are unlikely to suffer prolonged effects,” said senior author Emma Duncan, PhD, in a press release released by King’s College London. “However, our research confirms that a small number do have a long illness duration with COVID-19, though these children too usually recover with time,” she added.

But last week, a study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that a teacher who was not vaccinated may have started a COVID-19 outbreak at a school in Marin County, California. Some federal officials, including those with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have recently cited that study for masking mandates in schools.

“In Northern California, we saw that the absence of optimal, multi-layer protection can result in the spread of COVID in this classroom and beyond,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky several days ago.

If schools mandate vaccines for children, it will likely draw pushback from parents. Protests have occurred across the United States over masking mandates for kids, including a recent demonstration in Los Angeles County.

