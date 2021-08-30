http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-wJ55VjDcAs/Former-NRA-spokeswoman-Dana-Loesch-a-rising-16422392.php
OUTSIDE OF DALLAS – Dana Loesch strides with purpose in chunky black unlaced boots. Past the wrought-iron chandelier and red upholstered dining-table chairs that evoke some medieval castle. Alongside the “predator wall” of horned creatures (mostly fakes), then a leopard-print banquette that seems only slightly smaller than a compact car.
She was once the punk-rock chick with her head shaved and a nose ring. She was the Ozarks kid, who hewed to her family’s Democratic Party roots, volunteered for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign and voted for Al Gore in 2000.