A father of a U.S. Army corporal killed in Afghanistan implored President Joe Biden to take responsibility for the botched withdrawal and subsequent terror attacks in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members last week and offered his condolences to the new Gold Star families.

“I just want the families to know that we are here for you. We have been through what you’re going to go through, and it doesn’t end,” said Gold Star father Craig Gross, whose son U.S. Army Cpl. Frank Robert Gross was slain in Afghanistan previously.

“There is no such thing as closure with this with Gold Star families,” Gross confessed during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “And yesterday [Thursday] was a day that basically opened up a lot of wounds for us Gold Star families. We all remember that knock at the door. We all remember when our Blue Star became a Gold Star.”

“My heart goes out to the 13 families that are going to have to endure a tremendous amount of grief literally for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Gross gave a harsh message to the president and said he’ll be praying for Biden and those in charge to fix the Afghanistan disaster.

“My message to the president of the United States of America is this: Mr. President, I will continue to pray for you,” Gross said. “I will continue to pray for your administration – that somehow you will find the wisdom from God to get us out of this horrific mess that, Mr. President, you have gotten us into.”

“And please quit blaming this on the former president of the United States of America. You are culpable,” the Gold Star father asserted. “You alone. The buck stops at your desk. And I would wish that you would quit blaming this on other people, take the responsibility, quit passing the buck and get on with your job and do what we hired you to do.”

“We do not work for you, Mr. President,” he continued. “You work for us. And as Americans, we demand that justice be done and that the right thing be done. And we know what that is, and you know what it is.”

A mother of one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the bombings last week has already come forward to blast Biden, The Daily Wire highlighted.

Kathy McCollum, mother of slain 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, blasted: “That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap [Biden] just sent my son to die. I woke up at four o’clock this morning, two Marines at my door telling me my son was dead. So, to [have her on] right before me and listen to that piece of crap talk about diplomatic crap with frickin Taliban terrorists who just freakin blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about oh my god, I’m so sorry for families. So, my son is gone.”

