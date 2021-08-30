https://politicrossing.com/hollywood-is-a-giant-sewer-that-leaks-to-the-rest-of-the-world/

One year ago, in September 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued novel standards for the Academy’s best picture category. Starting in 2022, films that under-represent racial minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, and people with disabilities, in both cast and crew, will not be nominated for Oscars. How is that for artistic freedom? So any day now, watch for Viola Davis to portray Queen Victoria, and for Denzel Washington to star as Teddy Roosevelt.

Long before the ‘social justice’ edict which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has levied on the film makers, and before the Wuhan Virus, the movie industry was in a state of flux with new releases delayed, theaters abandoned, and streaming services sharply rising in popularity.

An insidious trend, in any case, has persisted for decades: Hollywood increasingly degrades U.S. society via story lines, profanity, and a multitude of devices. Then, around the world, it vigorously exports its filthy portrayal of America. In reviewing the last several years, 2017 appears as a turning point. During that year, in the films released, which had been in production in 2015 and 2016, the use of foul language in scripts noticeably accelerated, as if screen writers had made a pact with one another.

That’s Entertainment?

In I, Tonya, one might expect to hear the f-word, but 120 times — more often than once every 60 seconds? In a scene from the acclaimed Lady Bird, the mother rants at her family seated at the dinner table, “Make your own f___ dinner.” Gratuitous, egregious, and offensive behavior, masquerading as entertainment? What parent, who pays good money to send her daughter to Catholic school, acts in this manner?

In Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, the level of profanity is over the top. Every 10th word out of Frances McDormand’s mouth, and out of the mouths of the townspeople, is f___ this, and f___ that. Early in the story, Woody Harrelson, as the police chief, during his Easter dinner with his wife and his two young children greets a caller, with, “You god__mn ass__e.” With his wife in a passive mode, he then winks at his children and says, “Sorry girls,” as if such terms are some kind of an inside joke and permissible in that setting.

The website www.KidsInMind.com counts a total 84 f-words and its derivatives in Three Billboards, but there is more. The foul language in this 115 minute movie also contains scatological terms, 23 milder obscenities, 15 “anatomical” references, 7 disparaging remarks concerning African-Americans, 4 explicit sexual references, 2 disturbing terms for homosexuals, 2 disrespectful terms for Hispanics, and 1 demeaning term for small people. Sweet.

All this amidst name-calling such as dummy, idiots, retards, stupid, dumb, crazy old ladies, fat boy, fat little Mexican boy, wife beaters, lazy, and scumbags; provocative language, on average, every 40 seconds. Okay, it’s a dark comedy, we get it. Each of us has the option to skip seeing the movie, but many actors, critics, and film societies chose it as the best picture of the year.

Unimaginative, Inept Writing

In The Florida Project, a story about children of single mothers, living in the throes of Disney World, guess what word starting with “f” one hears throughout the whole movie? In the acclaimed thriller, Get Out, it’s more of the same. In dozens of the top movies, the f-word predominates. It’s standard fare in Good Night and Landline, and is lightly sprinkled throughout Molly’s Game and All the Money in the World.

Are screen writers today so inept that they are unable to derive cleverer ways to express characters’ emotions? Over-employing the f-word reveals language deficiency. The writer does not have a sufficiently broad vocabulary or the wherewithal to more intelligently and profoundly express a character’s emotions.

Today, when few people read history or historical novels, many derive what they ‘know’ from the cinema. Is dropping in the f-word frequently “keeping it real?” James Cagney, John Garfield, Humphrey Bogart, and, more recently, Clint Eastwood played tough guys, often in dire situations, and (due to industry codes) never uttered the f-word once. The same for females playing ‘tough’ roles, such as Barbara Stanwyck, Joan Crawford, Lana Turner, and Betty Davis. We recall these actors in their classic roles. Today, who can match them?

Impressionable Viewers

Hollywood has gripped our culture by the throat, and it’s completely intentional: A 50+ year all-out assault, since the anti-heroes of the late 1960s, and it’s getting worse with every other film distributed.

Dropping the f-bomb is a quick and calculated way for writers, directors, and producers to degrade society. Perhaps worse, cultures around the world, who gobble up what Hollywood has to offer, gain contorted views of the U.S.

Film makers ought to know better and they ought to do better.

Jeff Davidson is the world’s only holder of the title “The Work-Life Balance Expert®” as awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony.

Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. He is the author of Breathing Space, Simpler Living, Dial it Down, and Everyday Project Management. Visit www.BreathingSpace.com for more information on Jeff’s keynote speeches and seminars, including:

Managing the Pace with Grace®

* Achieving Work-Life Balance™

* Managing Information and Communication Overload®













