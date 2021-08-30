http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Ujbr6KIye-Q/home-flipping-becomes-virtual-reality-11630321200

The concept of using technology to flip homes was initially met with skepticism. That seems to be changing. Opendoor, seen in Apple’s app store, is among the leaders.

Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...