Aug 29, 2021

While most of the Mainstream Media focuses on New Orleans, there is a dangerous story developing in the city of LaPlace. There are more than 40,000 residents in St. John the Baptist Parish, just to the west of New Orleans.

The city is outside of the levee protection city and they were overwhelmed by storm surge and flood waters. Social media is filled with people begging to be rescued.

“We have received multiple reports of significant flooding in Laplace,” the National Weather Service office in New Orleans wrote on Twitter. “Take whatever means are necessary to protect your life.”

There are many reports of people trapped in their attics with small children.

