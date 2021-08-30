https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/breaking-hundreds-trapped-in-their-homes-in-laplace-begging-for-rescue-boats/

While most of the Mainstream Media focuses on New Orleans, there is a dangerous story developing in the city of LaPlace. There are more than 40,000 residents in St. John the Baptist Parish, just to the west of New Orleans.

The city is outside of the levee protection city and they were overwhelmed by storm surge and flood waters. Social media is filled with people begging to be rescued.

“We have received multiple reports of significant flooding in Laplace,” the National Weather Service office in New Orleans wrote on Twitter. “Take whatever means are necessary to protect your life.”

There are many reports of people trapped in their attics with small children.

Horrible news coming from Laplace. This is actually the 1st ground truth we have gotten but looking at the Frenier Landing gage by hurricane chaser @hurricanetrack & the rain that continues to fall this was a big fear. Flash Flood Emergency in place for the next 3 hours. #Ida https://t.co/WL8GlH5jML — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

We have received multiple reports of significant flooding in Laplace. The eastern eye wall of #Ida is affecting the area now, with sustained hurricane force winds likely occurring. Take whatever means are necessary to protect your life! #lawx pic.twitter.com/KhvhBKt4tc — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

Breaking: Storm surge is causing major flooding in LaPlace, Louisiana, as Hurricane Ida affects the area. pic.twitter.com/JeIEob6ull — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 29, 2021

The camera that we put in Laplace at Frenier Landing was 10 feet above the ground. This is what it looks like right now. pic.twitter.com/r1sPslU7nU — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 30, 2021

Right now we are in a hotel in laplace bc st charles did a mandatory evacuation and well we arent doing good. The hotel has a back up generator but its flooding really bad. pic.twitter.com/3aIZNsXHhE — Timboi (@longpig_tim) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile in Laplace 😕 pic.twitter.com/0jtZXV15T1 — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 29, 2021

Really horrible flooding here in LaPlace, LA at 6pm. Pressure down to 982.2mb. Now trapped by the floodwaters at the Motel 6 but safe and have high ground. #lawx #wxtwitter #HurricaneIda @spann pic.twitter.com/WEPdSaYL5T — Weather Intercepts (@Wx_Intercepts) August 29, 2021

