https://thelibertyloft.com/if-biden-truly-believes-he-bears-responsibility-he-should-resign-immediately/

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlotte, NC — By now, everyone is most likely familiar with what happened in Kabul last week. In the worst attack on the US military in several years, lives were lost unnecessarily on Joe Biden’s watch. It is an event that even President Joe Biden agrees that he bears responsibility for.

At least, that’s what he said when pressed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy in a press conference just a couple of days ago. In the video, he started out responding by agreeing that he bears the responsibility for what has happened of late. But then he tried to blame former President Donald Trump.

You can see the video of the exchange below.

Aaron Rupar on Twitter: “Peter Doocy asks Biden if he bears responsibility for what’s happened in Afghanistan the last 2 seeks. Biden acknowledges he does, but points out that Trump made a deal with the Taliban that contributed to the chaotic state of affairs there. pic.twitter.com/eo46M8Pmoj / Twitter” Peter Doocy asks Biden if he bears responsibility for what’s happened in Afghanistan the last 2 seeks. Biden acknowledges he does, but points out that Trump made a deal with the Taliban that contributed to the chaotic state of affairs there. pic.twitter.com/eo46M8Pmoj

There are two key points in Biden’s statement that every American needs to pay attention to. First, Biden admitted that Trump was a better negotiator and planner than he was. He shared, as he tried to blame Trump, that Trump negotiated with the Taliban to save American lives and had a plan to withdraw by May 1.

Trump has shared on multiple occasions that his plan differed greatly from that of Joe Biden. He intended to evacuate Americans before pulling back the military. He also suggested that he would have left a small number of military in place to prevent the complete collapse of Kabul as happened under Biden.

The second key point is that Biden openly admitted that he is at fault for what happened in Kabul and the unnecessary deaths of these US service members. Joe Biden and his team had no plan for Afghanistan when they made the decision to change the plan after taking office.

If Biden truly believes his statement that the “buck stops with him” and that he is at fault for what happened, he should resign immediately.

This is not a decision of using the 25th Amendment or even impeachment in Congress. This is a situation in which the President of the United States was derelict in his duties as Commander in Chief. By his own admission, Biden abandoned his post as the leader of the US military. In that case, he would be deserving of court-martial for his actions.

But Biden will not resign and as Americans, we should expect nothing less. After all, Democrats insist that anyone on the right side of the aisle must immediately resign even when there is no evidence to support claims against them. Does the Bret Kavanaugh story ring a bell?

When the same thing happens to one of theirs, the resignation is not as important. Does anyone remember several months ago when Andrew Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct and there was actual evidence? It took months for Democrats to hold him accountable and for him to accept responsibility for his actions.

The situation is no different with Joe Biden. He flew to DC to make a speech and have a photo opportunity and no one said anything. The radical left and media attacked Trump for weeks over his Bible-holding photo in front of the DC church. Joe Biden’s actions were no different. He thought he could make a simple statement and get away with it.

Joe Biden cannot get away with his actions. He admitted that he failed and he should face the consequences. If he truly believes that he is responsible, as he claims, then he should resign immediately.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

