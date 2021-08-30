https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bidens-drone-strike-killed-an-entirely-innocent-family-of-9/

GRAPHIC VIDEO ⚠️

Burnt 9 bodies, most of them unrecognizable. U.S rocket attack killed 9 members of a family including 6 children today in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/hyqL0mCJ42 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

Family of 9 was burnt alive by Joe Biden today, including six children.

Exactly ZERO terrorists were hit during today’s drone strike.

9 killed by U.S rocket attack today in Kabul, who are they? 1: Zemaray, Interpreter

2: Naseer, Army officer

2: Zameer, Shopkeeper

4: Faisal, Student

5: Farzad, Student

6: Ayat, 2 years old

7: Sumaya, 2 years old

8: Armin, 4 years old

9: Binyamen, 3 years old pic.twitter.com/pRajIF00Yd — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

JUST IN 🚨 Centcom issues statement on reports of civilian casualties in US drone strike targeting ISIS-K members’ vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/SSkLr7Ryiv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2021

An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers. https://t.co/pkJYvl3m16 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 29, 2021

Footage: Kabul-U.S. rocket attack 9 people, including 6 children killed. I want to confirm with complete responsibility, they were not members of IS-K. pic.twitter.com/6arU5s1tkY — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

Afghanistan’s Tragedy; I just spoke with member of this family in Kabul, they are originally from #Panjsher. He shared these photos with me. “It was a rocket attack, 6 members of our family including my sister killed. we are not IS-K, we are ordinary people.” He said while cried pic.twitter.com/01MmOrfACC — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

It appears the rocket hit one family. One was an interpreter for American troops. Another was supposed to get married tomorrow. He spoke with their family members regarding the attack: pic.twitter.com/o7NRrAF0iA — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2021

This is Zamaray Ahmadi. He was an interpreter for the American troops in Afghanistan. He was killed in the U.S. drone strike. pic.twitter.com/h2L7uhRaFk — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2021

Kabul-U.S. rocket attack: I just spoke with family members, 9 people killed (Zamaray 40, Naseer 30, Zameer 20, Faisal 10, Farzad 9, Armin 4, Benyamin 3, Ayat 2 and Sumaya 2 years old) “We are not IS-K, world should hear us” a family member to me Pics: Zamaray, Naseer & Sumaya pic.twitter.com/mIMOJnl5zw — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

GRAPHIC ⚠️ Kabul, Afghanistan: Burnt bodies of nine family members including 6 children, whom killed in a U.S. rocket attack. pic.twitter.com/ILiMa0Ne2D — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

Here’s one of Joe Biden’s “high-level ISIS terrorists” What dangerous stuff was she plotting in between diaper changes? I’m sick to my stomach that this little girl & her family were blown to bits because some dementia-riddled buffoon wanted to score “political points” RIP pic.twitter.com/7shmFs3SRV — Ames (@RestingTwitFace) August 29, 2021

