Chester Holmes, 42, was working as an armed security guard at a liquor store in Chicago when a 28-year-old man walked onto the premises maskless around 10 am on Monday, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Darryl Auguste.

Holmes and the victim argued about the mask policy and the victim eventually left, CWB Chicago reported. He then turned around and walked back in. When he did, Holmes met him with a drawn handgun and shot him, Auguste said.

Holmes shot the victim again, before pacing around the store and shooting a third time before fleeing the scene, according to Auguste. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach, arm, and leg, and was taken to hospital where surgeons removed part of his intestines, Auguste said.

According to his private defense attorney Jonathan Feldman, the armed security guard “has a big heart and is a kind-hearted man.” Friedman argued during a bond court hearing Wednesday that Holmes “reacted in self-defense” to the unmasked man in the store because the customer was “putting others’ lives at risk.”

“This is obviously going to be a self-defense case,” Feldman said after hearing the allegations. He called the circumstances “basically, a customer who’s unruly, who wants to put other lives at risk,” by not wearing a COVID-19 mask.

Holmes was convicted of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl and sexually abusing a 15-year-old in 2003. He then served two prison terms for failing to follow sex offender registration requirements, according to Auguste.

The argument did not sway cook County Judge Mary Marubio.

“The victim fled the store, fell outside, followed by the defendant [who], according to the surveillance video, shot a second time. The defendant then paces back and forth and shot a third time,” Judge Marubio said before ordering Holmes be held without bail. Prosecutors charged Holmes with attempted murder, aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

