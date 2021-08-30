https://politicrossing.com/martial-law-is-coming-but-not-yet/

A spokeswoman for the US Army recently informed American citizens to be prepared to comply with soldiers’ directives in a martial law scenario by stating: “Understand that if active-duty military actually get deployed within the United States, that weapon is not just pointed at other people, other countries. It is pointed at you. If you do not get in your house when I tell you to, you become the enemy.”

Comments such as these should be extremely alarming to freedom loving Americans. The idea of the US Military being deployed in American communities is something that hasn’t happened significantly since the US Civil War. And while visions of the US Military denying our Constitutional rights can be frightening, there are lessons from history indicating that the military may not have an easy walk in the park at suppressing the freedoms of a resistant population.

Take the US Civil War as a first example. The South had formed a weak and fledgling government with very few resources, no treasury, no navy, and no organized military in comparison to the North. In terms of railways, seaports, transportation and industrial might, the southern states, on paper, were no match for the north, yet, the war carried on for 4 long years. US Military Veterans of the Texas Revolution, The Bear Flag Revolt, and The Mexican – American War rallied to each other’s side to defend their homes and their families. Not only did these men have military experience and training, they knew the land, the backwoods, the swamps, the mountains, and the hill country better than the invaders from Washington and New York City. Yes they ultimately lost, but skirmishes and outpost hold outs lasted for years long after the war. The point is that people dedicated to defending their freedoms, their families, and their way of life are not easily defeated.

History shows us that military and technological superiority is an unreliable guide to determining the outcome of a war. Relatively recent historical examples include Indochina (1946-1954), Indonesia (1947-1949), the failure of the US to defeat their rivals in Vietnam, the failed Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980’s, the US’s struggles dealing with insurgency for years in Iraq, and more recently, the US’s failure in Afghanistan. While weak submissive sheep seem to get all of the media attention and accolades, history is rife with stories of people in this world who would rather die than be subjugated.

An invading force, of any community in America will have to subdue and control the population for the long term. Most communities in America are already highly organized, many of the smaller towns in the country are very provincial, with deep family ties, and more importantly, they are heavily armed with plenty of patriotic veterans. They know the backroads, the geography, and the climate.

These factors do not mean patriots would not suffer heavy casualties. It does not mean victory, but it does demonstrate why, thus far, the globalist enemies of freedom loving Americans have chosen not to engage us in armed conflict, yet. They have instead spent decades influencing our media, Hollywood, our sources of entertainment, recently our military, and buying off our politicians, and corporations, slowly de-industrializing us, and gaining control of our schools and universities in a “long march through the institutions.”

The result is that today, 50% of the US population supports wearing a mask of submission, and taking or mandating an ineffective “vaccine.” Some 3 million Americans are demanding monthly “stimulus” checks of $2,000, and 60% of Americans want stricter gun laws. Nearly half the country is engaged in some type of moral or cultural rot and they are ripe to be told what to do in exchange for free money. The other half of the country will resist, and should the worst possible thing happen, violence; history shows that this young spokeswoman for the US Army, and her ilk, might be in for a rude awakening. This is why, while it captures headlines, it is highly unlikely that we will find ourselves in a martial law situation any time soon. This doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

My generation, Generation X (anyone between the ages of 41-56) are arguably the last generation of Americans to have known and tasted true freedom. And while Gen Xer’s have diverse political ideologies, we all remember a time when it was ok to be free. When you didn’t have to wear a helmet and knee pads to ride a bike or skateboard. We still did the Pledge of Allegiance in elementary school, we watched Red Dawn on cable TV, we were kids when Rocky defeated the big bad Russian guy and was wrapped in red, white, and blue. While we enjoyed entertainment, we resented being raised by it as we were the generation of “latch key kids” so we never really let entertainment control us in the same way as subsequent generations have. This is why our defining generational lyric sarcastically mocked that very notion: “here we are now, entertain us”

Our generation is the last to remember a time when lifestyle choices were “to each is own.” We benefitted a little bit, but not as much as the boomers, from the largest relatively uninterrupted economic boom in American history, and relative peace until the Bush Wars. In our young single years we could drink and have fun at bars and nightclubs and backyard parties, and just have a good time. Everyone didn’t seem to have a political position on, well… everything. People weren’t always coiled and ready to strike. We share these memories of times of freedom, peace, love for humanity, and economic opportunity with the Baby Boomer generation. Unfortunately, we will all be gone in 50 years. The global communist revolutionaries have been waiting patiently since the Frankfurt School days of the 1920’s to make their move. Waiting 50 more years while continuing to press the culture and the institutions will continue to be their strategy. When they do decide to use military violence, all they will have to contend with will be the faded memory of stories of freedom that Generation X shares with their children tonight.

