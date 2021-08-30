https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/multiple-rockets-fired-at-kabul-airport/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defense system https://t.co/uHypcJsviF The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early Monday morning, though it was unclear if all were brought down by the defense system. pic.twitter.com/z6qLAN0rSE — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) August 30, 2021

US anti-missile system fired to intercept rockets at Kabul airport

There are no signs of casualties Sunday night after five rockets were fired toward Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a U.S. official told ABC News. The official said the U.S. military’s anti-projectile C-RAM fired to intercept the incoming rockets, though it is not yet clear how many it took out, if any.

The airport remains operational and flights are continuing, the official added.

#KabulAirport: Rockets fired toward Kabul Airport, local reports say rockets were intercepted and exploded in the air dropping shrapnels on the ground… pic.twitter.com/mc4Nx7FFQL — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) August 30, 2021





