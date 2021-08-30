https://thehill.com/homenews/media/570008-nbc-news-reporter-accosted-during-live-coverage-of-hurricane-ida

An angry man confronted NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster on Monday while Brewster was doing a live shot from Gulfport, Miss., which has been slammed by the outer bands of Hurricane Ida.

“The rain has stopped, the wind is still going,” Brewster was saying during his live hit on MSNBC when a white pickup truck pulled up behind him and a man jumped out of the cab.

“I think we even have a random person … going around,” Brewster says turning away from the man who is visibly upset and shouting something at Brewster and his crew about “accuracy.”

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS. Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster’s crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

“We deal with some people every once in while,” Brewster says before continuing with his report.

Brewster went on to report the local mayor decided to keep a curfew in place and utility companies were working to deal with downed power lines and tree limbs in the area. The man could still be heard shouting in the background as Brewster pressed on with his report.

“Craig, I’m gonna toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” Brewster said to studio host Craig Melvin.

As the network cut away from Brewster, the man pops into the frame again, getting inches away from the reporter’s face, prompting Brewster to lift his microphone up to the man’s chest and push the man away.

“Hey hey hey … ummmm we’re gonna check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well,” Melvin said. “There’s a lot of crazy out there, a lot of crazy. Again, we’ll make sure Shaq’s okay.”

Soon after the episode played out on live TV, Brewster sent a tweet thanking viewers for “the concern” and saying he and his crew were “all good.”

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

