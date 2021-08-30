https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612cf270bbafd42ff58a77ac
A third vaccine dose is essential to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19, Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, has said, contradicting the UN health body’s earlier calls for a moratorium on boost…
Women in the US and UK who were forced to live alongside biological men in prison have told RT that policies designed to protect transgender rights have led to violence and sexual assault against fema…
North Korea appears to have restarted its biggest nuclear reactor after more than two years, according to a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which calls it …
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that it was “outrageous” that Republicans planned to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, accusing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos …