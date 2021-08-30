https://www.dailywire.com/news/newsom-out-of-here-on-september-14-larry-elder

On Sunday morning, speaking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, leading GOP California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder offered a prediction regarding the September recall vote on California Democrat governor Gavin Newsom: “I believe September 14, he’ll be out of here.”

“Right now, the recall side and the anti-recall side, we are about 50-50,” Elder surmised. “It takes 50% plus one vote to get this guy out. And about a third of all those who signed the petition to get him out were Independents and Democrats who just voted for him two years earlier. The majority of Hispanics now want him out; the lion’s share of Hispanics who voted for him just two years earlier, Independents also want him out. 53% of all California voters say he does not deserve a second term.”

“They can’t explain why he’s shut down the government while ignoring science, his own kids enjoying in-person private education,” he continued. “A third of all small businesses are now closed forever because of the way he cut down the state. People are now leaving; crime is up; homelessness is up. The cost of living is out of control. The fires are worse because he’s not properly managed the forest. We’re having rolling brownouts, for crying out loud, in California. You add it all up and many Californians want this man to go.”

“And I believe September 14 he’ll be out of here,” Elder concluded.

Asked by Bartiromo what was most important in terms of his own priorities, Elder answered, “To the extent that there are still mask mandates and vaccine mandates for workers, those are going to be repealed. I also am pushing choice in education. Before the pandemic, Maria, 75% of black boys could not read at state levels of efficiency and almost half of third-graders could not. They were denied a whole year of education.”

“So one of my big agendas is to fulfill the promise that black and brown parents want in the inner city, and that is to make sure their kids get a quality education. Again, while Gavin Newsom’s own kids were enjoying in-person private schooling. It’s a hypocrisy that’s driven people absolutely crazy here in California, Maria.”

“I also have a fundraising disadvantage; my opponent, Gavin Newsom, has raised about $50 million so far from the usual suspects: teachers’ unions, public sector unions, Hollywood, Big Tech; I have expenditure limitations. That’s why I’m asking people to go to electelder.com,” he concluded.

“Elder made the comments as ballots are being sent to voters for California’s gubernatorial recall election of Newsom. In some counties, ballot drop boxes are already open and some election offices are available for early voting, ahead of the Sept. 14 contest,” Fox News noted.

The former California Democrat Majority Leader, Gloria Romero, who served as Democratic Majority Leader in the state senate from 2001 until 2008, endorsed Elder for governor, saying in a video that California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom “shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools.”

Elder’s campaign released a video of Romero stating:

Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder — but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools. Yes: I’m a Democrat. But the recall of Newsom is not about political party. It’s about Newsom. Larry Elder for governor.

