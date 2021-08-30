https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/08/30/no-the-sturgis-motorcycle-rally-wasnt-a-superspreader-event-when-does-gov-noem-get-her-apology-from-the-media-n1474193
The corporate news outlets, which always play politics with COVID-19, wanted to portray the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota as a dangerous health event.
That such a small number of statewide cases came from Sturgis is a miracle and should have been the headline.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Times, whose writers likely could not find South Dakota on a map, claimed “scores of coronavirus cases recorded.” Scores? How many, and compared to what?
If numbers still matter to agenda seekers, the entire U.S. averaged 276 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over 10 days ending last week, while the Mount Rushmore State averaged only 156.
Why the misinformation? Politics.
Will the coastal media confess their errors and apologize to Gov. Kristi Noem or the hundreds of thousands who attended the rally in the Black Hills? You’re more likely to find oceanfront property in South Dakota or see Ron Klain at the 2022 rally.