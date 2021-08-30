https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/08/over-90-school-bus-drivers-in-chicago-quit-after-refusing-to-be-vaccinated/

(ETH) – Chicago’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirement has prompted a lot of school bus drivers to quit. Chicago Public Schools said Sunday that 90 bus drivers quit between August 23-27.

According to FOX32 News, About 70 of those drivers quit on the same day. “According to the bus companies, the rush of resignations was likely driven by the vaccination requirements,” the school district said. Like many districts across the country, CPS had anticipated a shortage of bus drivers before the city announced vaccination requirements.

They had planned to work around the shortage by scheduling earlier pickups. But the loss of another 10 percent of drivers has left 2,100 students without a ride. The district’s answer? To pay students to find their own way: $1,000 for the first two weeks of school and $500 a month after that.

ABC7 News stated that the mass resignation of school bus drivers led to the cancellation of bus service for many students. Mostly selective enrollment and magnet school students are affected, officials said. CPS said the bus companies have informed them that approximately 10% of their bus drivers have resigned, with at least 73 drivers resigning on Friday alone.

A statement from the district said, “According to the bus companies, the rush of resignations was likely driven by the vaccination requirements. As a result, the district went from being able to provide all eligible students a bus route, to being unable to accommodate transportation for approximately 2,100 students within a matter of days.”

