https://www.dailywire.com/news/personal-biden-friend-sen-lindsey-graham-wants-potus-impeached-warns-of-9-11-style-threat

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is friendly with President Joe Biden, told CBS this weekend that he believes POTUS should be removed from office, slamming the president for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan that “set the conditions for another 9/11.”

“I think it’s dereliction of duty to leave hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, turn them into hostages, to abandon thousands of Afghans who fought honorably along our side, to create conditions for another 9/11 that are now through the roof,” the senator told “Face the Nation” host Ed O’Keefe, according to The Guardian.

Notably, Graham and Biden have had a friendly relationship for years, though recent tension has built between the pair over Graham’s support for Trump.

“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, then you got a problem,” Graham said in 2015. “You need to do some self-evaluation. ’Cause what’s not to like?”

Though Democrats control the House and the Senate, “Graham told CBS he still thinks Congress should make Biden the fourth president it has tried to remove, after Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump,” The Guardian noted.

“Whose decision was it to pull all the troops out? Was it good advice, ignored? I just don’t know,” Graham questioned Biden’s decision-making during the interview. “I think he should be facing a lot of consequences here, because the one thing he wanted to do, and he’s a decent man, it’s not about him being a decent man, is he wanted to end the war in Afghanistan and make sure we didn’t have to deal with it in the future. He’s done the exact opposite.”

“General Biden’s fingerprints are all over this,” he continued. “He’s created the conditions for ISIS to flourish in Afghanistan. They’ve doubled the number of troops available because of the jailbreak. A terrorist organization called the Taliban is now in charge of the country. The likelihood of an attack on our homeland is through the roof. It was medium a month ago. It’s got to be high as hell right now.”

“We did not end this war,” Graham emphasized. “President Biden said that he wanted to take this- Afghanistan off the plate for future presidents. He’s done the exact opposite. For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe in Afghanistan. This war has not ended. We’ve entered into a new deadly chapter. Terrorists are now in charge of Afghanistan.”

Within a matter of hours of Biden’s telegraphed withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban took over the country’s capital. Americans and U.S. allies were stuck behind enemies lines, where some reportedly remain desperate to leave. Meanwhile, the Taliban are apparently helping provide security for Americans during this dangerous time, though the Biden administration has acknowledged the Taliban are not our “friend” and cannot be trusted. At least 13 U.S. service members, thus far, have been killed in terror attacks outside the Kabul airport.

“The parade of horribles are about to unfold,” Graham warned. “We’re leaving thousands of Afghan allies behind who fought bravely with us. We’re going to leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof. These drone attacks will not degrade ISIS. The number of ISIS fighters have doubled. We’ve turned our back on our allies who’s going to help us in our- in the future. And we set the conditions for another 9/11.”

By recognizing the Taliban as legitimate, the Republican argued, the Biden administration is “going to put Americans at risk all over the world because other terrorist organizations will say how the best way to get America’s attention and legitimacy is to kidnap some Americans or people who fought with America. We’re in a very dangerous situation in Afghanistan. And I worry about the consequences of how we deal with Afghanistan can affect our footprint all over the world.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

