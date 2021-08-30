Propaganda Is Not News or Facts

https://politicrossing.com/vaccine-covid19-liberal-media-cnn/

Health issues are very personal and also very individualized. That fact is why the best recommendation concerning any health issues is that the decision around health should be made in consultation with your doctor.

However, the liberal media and the liberal agenda continue to push a narrative that they have one and only one solution. The first solution during the pandemic was to shut everything down except for the things that they wanted to leave open, Amazon, Home Depots, and strip clubs. Next, the liberal one solution was the idea of masks. “It is the law” to wear a mask, even though no laws were ever created – only mask mandates by executives and local government health departments. Although masks may be okay, they have not proven to be effective or beneficial other than making liberals feel more secure and like they are doing something. The note on the mask box states that they are not effective in preventing disease.

The New One Solution:

Now, the liberal solution is the vaccination. A recent propaganda piece on CNN that proclaims to answer the questions people might be asking about Covid19 is an agenda piece to communicate the one solution of the vaccine and how “bad” others are have not yet been vaccinated.

The article by Katia Hetter is not a health article, but rather it is a propaganda piece designed to scare and guilt people into following along with the liberal one solution model. The article starts with the statement, “with Covid-19 infections at their highest levels since January and hospitalizations at a level not seen since the winter surge, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending indoor masking even for vaccinated people. While new studies show that the Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against severe disease, the data suggest there may be decreased protection against the Delta variant.

There are many people who are fully vaccinated and want to be responsible members of society. They are wondering, what can and should they continue to do? What about getting together with friends, dining indoors, and going to the gym? Can vaccinated grandparents still get together with their unvaccinated grandchildren?”

Propaganda Is Not News or Facts

Let’s do a little fact-checking on the first propaganda statement.

“With Covid-19 Infections at the highest levels since January and hospitalizations at a level not seen since the winter surge” –

Fact Check – Propaganda and Misleading!

According to a report by John Hopkins University reported on liberal MSNBC stated – “Covid cases are still on the rise in the U.S., but the pace of infections is showing signs of slowing, especially in some of the states that have been hit hardest by the delta variant. Though cases have climbed to their highest level since January at an average of 152,000 per day over the last week, the pace of the rise in new infections has substantially slowed over the last two weeks, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows. New cases increased by 11% over the last week, almost a third of the seven-day jump of 30% just two weeks ago, according to the data.”

“While new studies show that the Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against severe disease,”

Fact Check – Propaganda and Misleading!

According to her own article and the statement made by Dr. Leana Wen, the vaccine only works when a person is around other vaccinated people. Dr. Wen states – “We need to think about the vaccine as a very good raincoat. If it’s drizzling outside — if the level of infection isn’t very high — the vaccines will protect very well. But if it’s a constant thunderstorm, then there’s a higher chance of getting wet. A vaccinated person is at higher risk when surrounded by a lot of people who could be infected with Covid-19, and that’s what occurring throughout the US right now.” So, a normal non-biased person might ask, does the vaccine work or not? Shouldn’t the vaccine work around all people, and what level of unvaccinated people does the vaccine cease to work? These comments are out of the liberal playbook of shaming to make people feel better than others and to watch out for “all” of those other people passing along Covid19 to others. Might one question that the Covid19 vaccine could actually make a person more susceptible to Covid19, and could it be that is not the unvaccinated that are the only ones spreading the disease?

Next, the propaganda statement is made “There are many people who are fully vaccinated and want to be responsible members of society.”

Fact Check – Propaganda and Misleading!

This propaganda statement indicates that if you have not been vaccinated for any reason, you are not a responsible member of society. Many responsible members of society have chosen not to get vaccinated for various reasons. This statement is designed to shame and guilt, not teach and inspire.

The article then continues with statements made by CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, a policy hack as a visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Dr. Wen goes on to state, “the vast majority of the spread of Covid-19 is by people who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people are not a threat to public health, and they should be able to exercise their own judgment about what activities are safe enough for them.”

Fact Check – Propaganda and Misleading!

The disease is spreading, which is what Covid19 does. It is spread by both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. You can be vaccinated and still get Covid19, and you can get vaccinated and still give Covid19 to others. Dr. Wen herself states later in the article proof of this point when she states, “Others might be pretty healthy themselves, but don’t want to be asymptomatic carriers who could transmit Covid-19 to their vulnerable family members.” So you can have the Covid19 vaccine and still be an asymptomatic carrier to others.”

Finally, the recommendation is made to only socialize with people who have been vaccinated in a “pandemic pod.”

Fact Check – Propaganda and Misleading!

The CNN article states, “Last fall and winter, people formed pandemic pods. Would you recommend doing this again? Dr. Wen’s response: For some people, yes, I would…People in similar situations, who have a similar approach when it comes to caution in their lives, could decide to form a pandemic pod with one another. They could decide to socialize only others in the same pod indoors. My family has done this with another family that has young, unvaccinated children. That makes childcare, carpooling, and playdates easier. I’d also advise others to consider the level of caution other households have before deciding to get together indoors with them.” So, although the propaganda piece wants to separate people into groups of the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the doctor herself admits to having “unvaccinated” children in her pandemic pod.

Responsible members of society seek truth and respect a difference of opinions. Most Americans desire to know the facts around Covid19 and the vaccines. As long as CNN and the liberal media continue to push propaganda pieces, they show their irresponsibility, and they create more of a lack of trust around actual data and facts.

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.





Ken Gosnell is the CEO and Servant Leader of CEO Experience (CXP). His company serves Christian CEOs and leaders by helping them to hear the words Well Done. CEO Experience provides great retreat experiences for CEOs that both transform them and their organizations that enable them to go further faster. Ken is the publisher of the CXP CEO Executive Guide that is designed to help leaders learn faster by encouraging them to give themselves a monthly learning retreat. His monthly CEO retreats have helped thousands of CEOs and their leadership teams to enhance strategic, operational, and people accomplishments. He is a keynote speaker, executive coach, and strategic partner with CEOs and successful business leaders. He is also the author of the book Well Done – Biblical Business Principles leaders can use to Grow their business with Kingdom Impact













Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

