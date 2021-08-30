https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whodathunkit-right-said-fred-are-vaccine-freedom-fighters/
I speak to @TheFreds about all the celebs contacting us but staying quiet… pic.twitter.com/lVrRbnJ66Q
— Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) August 28, 2021
Fred and Richard Fairbrass protested Vaccine passports in London this weekend — “I have nothing but contempt for those artists who will do pretty much anything to get the next tour. They are shameful.”
In the gym yesterday, at the Hyde Park protest today. Apparently 35+ years of keeping fit is good for you, who knew! pic.twitter.com/h2bm4jwPuv
— Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) August 28, 2021