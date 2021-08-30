https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whodathunkit-right-said-fred-are-vaccine-freedom-fighters/

Posted by Kane on August 30, 2021 12:40 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Fred and Richard Fairbrass protested Vaccine passports in London this weekend — “I have nothing but contempt for those artists who will do pretty much anything to get the next tour. They are shameful.”



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...