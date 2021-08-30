https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-29-robert-kennedy-we-need-to-resist-vaccine-tyranny.html

(Natural News)

As the United States continues its descent into tyranny – due in large part to widespread complacency, sad to say – the time has never been more urgent for patriotic Americans to take a formidable stand against it.

Sharing articles and videos on social media is no longer cutting it as governments, large corporations and school districts continue to tighten the noose with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine mandates – which, by the way, are completely unconstitutional.

Appearing on a recent episode of “Brighteon Conversations” with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) issued a call to everyone in America who still cares about freedom, our Constitution and everything this country was built upon to do something while we still can to stop this nightmare from advancing any further.

“They are so close to completely enveloping us with this totalitarianism that we all need to resist,” Kennedy told Adams and viewers. “And one of the ways that we can resist is that if you refuse and get fired, then you sue. And we want thousands and thousands of people to do this and get the Supreme Court on this.”

Kennedy went on to explain, while visibly trying to hold back tears, that everything our forefathers fought to give us is just about completely eroded away, thanks to the Chinese Virus “Trojan Horse,” which has become the world’s biggest excuse to usher in absolute authoritarianism.

“This is a battle for our country,” Kennedy maintains.

“It’s a battle for our Constitution. We had people who gave us our constitutional rights who were willing to die for it, who believed that there were things worse than death, including living like a slave. And we all have a duty to put our livelihoods on the line, and whatever we need on the line, and say ‘We are going to resist.’”

Be sure to watch the interview from Brighteon below:

Resist all forms of covid medical fascism, even if it costs you

The longer Americans sit around and do nothing in response to the Fauci Flu tyranny that really is enveloping our nation – and the rest of the world, for that matter – the worse things are going to get.

Eventually, things will get so bad that many will come to the stark realization that it is no longer worth living in this kind of system. They will then wish that they had done something sooner to stop it, but by then it will already be too late.

Kennedy and Adams both recommend, as do many patriots, that people step up to the plate now by refusing to support any businesses that require “proof of vaccination” in order to enter. If your employer demands that you get jabbed in order to keep your job, threaten a lawsuit.

Do whatever it takes to stop this, whether that means talking to every single restaurant manager who tries to push the shots on patrons, or even just talking to people on the street about why it is important for the U.S. to always respect medical freedom and the right to bodily autonomy.

Stage protests, boycotts, demonstrations. Be like the French and hold picnics in the street or on the sidewalk in front of restaurants that demand “vaccine passports.” Show the tyrants that you exist, and be as vocal and present as you can possibly be in defense of freedom and liberty.

This is our last chance, America. Make your voice heard again, and again, and again – as many times as is needed to prove that there are still Americans out there who value our country and our constitutional rights, no matter the cost. Otherwise, those rights will eventually be gone.

To keep up with the latest, check out Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

Brighteon.com

NaturalNews.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

