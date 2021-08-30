https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/30/sean-parnell-has-a-humble-request-for-wh-reporters-after-biden-said-im-not-supposed-to-take-any-questions/

President Biden visited FEMA headquarters yesterday as Hurricane Ida was nearing landfall. When a reporter started to ask Biden something, the president said “I’m not supposed to take questions, but go ahead.” Biden then refused to answer the question about Afghanistan:

Sean Parnell would like the White House press to ask Biden something:

A lot of Americans would like an answer to that question because it’ll go a long way toward explaining who’s really in charge at the White House.

Yep, bring it on!

