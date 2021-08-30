https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/sky-news-impeach-joe-biden-doesnt-clean-woke-pentagon-brass/

Republicans should start impeachment proceedings immediately if President Joe Biden doesn’t start “cleaning out” the Pentagon brass responsible for the disaster in Afghanistan, said Sky News Australia’s “Outsiders” host James Morrow on Sunday.

Morrow said there is “every indication” the US military has gone “woke”. He pointed to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley who “put aside predictions” that the Taliban would “automatically” take over Afghanistan after a US withdrawal.

Milley told Congress a few months ago that Bagram Air Base “wasn’t necessary for the US to keep order in Afghanistan”, Morrow said.

“I don’t believe in reincarnation, but if I did, I’d believe General Milley was the second coming of whomever told Napoleon it was a great idea to lay siege to Moscow in winter,” Morrow said.

The same General Mark Milley believes there is a “need for American soldiers to get in touch with their feelings about white rage,” according to Morrow.

“The white rage General Milley referred to was the subject of seminars at West Point, the United States’ premier military academy, one of countless examples of how the Pentagon has been taken over by human resources,” he said.

Under Biden, the rest of the world “stopped taking America too seriously” a lot faster than “anyone ever anticipated”, Morrow said. “If Joe Biden wants to save his sorry legacy, he should start cleaning out the Pentagon brass responsible for the disaster in Afghanistan tomorrow –starting with General Milley,” he said. “If he doesn’t, Republicans should start impeachment proceedings immediately.”

