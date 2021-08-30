https://trishintel.com/miller-have-we-forgotten-so-quickly-that-the-9-11-terrorists-were-granted-visas/

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller blasted Biden administration decision to open border for Afghanis and issue hundreds of thousands of visas.

“Have we forgotten so quickly the 9/11 terrorists were granted visas by our State Department?” Miller said in an interview on Fox News Sunday. “Have we forgotten so quickly that all that blood was shed because we weren’t able to secure our own immigration system? Now we’re going to repeat these mistakes again?”

“The United States has no obligation, none at all, to say every person in the world who’s living under Islamic theocracy has a right to come to our country. When did that become the mission? How many people does that apply to? How is that safe for us? How is that good for the Muslim world?”

“But this open-ended obligation to take up every one of the 40 million people who would prefer to live here than under Sharia law is clinically insane! And we will rue the day that we made that decision.”

