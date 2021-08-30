https://thelibertyloft.com/taliban-says-it-will-allow-attacks-on-us-military-to-continue-until-us-leaves-afghanistan/

Kabul, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s spokesman says the hardline Islamist group will crack down on Islamic State attacks and expects them to end once foreign forces leave the country. In an interview with AFP he said, “We hope that those Afghans who are influenced by IS… will give up their operations on seeing the formation of an Islamic government in the absence of foreigners.”

In other words, the Taliban is happy to support those who wish to attack the US military inside Afghanistan and will let them continue to carry on. Only after President Joe Biden completes the surrender of the nation to the Taliban will they hold the group accountable.

Or will they?

In his statement to the AFP he said, “If they create a situation for war and continue with their operations, the Islamic government… we will deal with them.” But you have to remember that the Taliban did not hold anyone accountable before now. What makes anyone believe that they will seriously hold the ISIS radicals accountable?

Perhaps Joe Biden and his regime believes that. After all, they believed that the Taliban was going to be great partners through the withdrawal of US citizens and troops. We continue to see how the Taliban is drawing a redline and is not going to be an ally of the United States.

Multiple sources have reported that ISIS is upset with the deal that was negotiated between the US and Taliban. They have vowed to continue fighting even after the US leaves.

The violence in Afghanistan is far from over. Intelligence sources continue to suggest more attacks on US troops and interests in the country are expected before Tuesdays withdrawal deadline.

Other sources suggest that any American or American friendly Afghan remaining in the nation after the 31st are almost certain to face death. It is unclear what the Biden regime’s response to such action would be. So far, Biden has been soft in his respone after the killing of 13 US military servicemembers.

President Joe Biden continues to say that he is ultimately responsible for what happened in Afghanistan when asked. When pressed further, he continues to say that he is simply following former President Donald Trump’s plan. Trump has denied that Biden is following his plan, sharing his steps for withdrawal which are much different from those taken by the Biden regime.

