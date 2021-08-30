https://www.oann.com/tennis-u-s-open-day-one/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-u-s-open-day-one



FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) during second round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) during second round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports.

August 30, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (all times GMT):

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Ed Osmond)

