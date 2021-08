https://www.oann.com/toyota-to-restart-self-driving-vehicles-at-olympic-village-with-more-safety-staff/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=toyota-to-restart-self-driving-vehicles-at-olympic-village-with-more-safety-staff



FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda, shows the e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda, shows the e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

August 30, 2021

(Reuters) – Toyota Motor said on Monday it would resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with greater operator control and more safety staff to ensure they did not hit any more people.

The e-Palettes were halted after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired athlete at junction last week, prompting a YouTube video https://youtu.be/QJXhG_hFNK4 apology from Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

