The Kabul airport was targeted in a rocket attack on Monday that was intercepted by the U.S.’s C-RAM missile defense system, a U.S. defense official told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.

The official said there were no reported casualties. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said top aides have briefed President Biden on the development, including Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser.

She said in the statement that in light of the attack, the president “has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground.”

The U.S. is set to conclude a massive two-week-long airlift of more than 114,000 Afghans and foreigners and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power.

The U.S. State Department released a statement signed by around 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, saying they had received “assurances” from the Taliban that people with travel documents would still be able to leave the country. The Taliban have said they will allow normal travel after the U.S. withdrawal is completed on Tuesday and they assume control of the airport.

The rockets did not halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off and landing at the airport, the Associated Press reported. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Afghan media reports said the rockets were mounted from the back of a vehicle, Reuters said.

The rockets landed across town in Kabul’s Salim Karwan neighborhood, striking residential apartment blocks, witnesses said. That neighborhood is about two miles from the airport.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin and the Associated Press contributed to this report

