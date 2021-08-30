https://www.oann.com/u-s-moved-1200-people-from-kabul-on-sunday-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-moved-1200-people-from-kabul-on-sunday-white-house



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines and German service member watch an entry gate during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 28, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Davis Harris/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines and German service member watch an entry gate during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 28, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Davis Harris/Handout via REUTERS

August 30, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States air lifted about 1,200 people from Kabul on Sunday, the White House said on Monday, as the massive evacuation from Afghanistan enters its final day.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

