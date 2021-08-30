https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/30/umm-have-you-met-you-tom-nichols-lecturing-tweeps-about-never-admitting-their-guy-is-wrong-goes-oh-so-wrong/

Is this Tom Nichol’s way of admitting Biden sucks and voting for him was a huge mistake? Nah.

We all know The Expert™ would never, ever admit he was wrong, even when his actions and words have led to one of the worst presidency’s in this country’s history.

And no, we’re not being melodramatic.

I’m not sure how to put this, and it’s just a thought, but it’s possible – and I’m just spitballing here – to find a position in between “my guy is never wrong” and “your guy is always wrong,” and to evaluate judiciously policies and choices, with a clear eye toward Nahhhhhhh — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 29, 2021

See?

NAHHHHHHHH

Let me know when you find a policy “your guy” hasn’t screwed up. Here’s a short list of some that he HAS screwed up:

Inflation

Covid

Gasoline Prices

Grocery Prices

Border security

Infrastructure

China

Afghanistan

NKorea

Iran… https://t.co/SN6k9NZWv1 — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) August 30, 2021

Gosh, we’re not experts like Tom or anything but that list seems really really really bad.

And Biden has ‘accomplished’ all of this in just over eight months.

Tell me you think Biden sucks without telling me Biden sucks and it kills you to admit it… https://t.co/zg6b9xonsY — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) August 30, 2021

You know he and our other ‘betters’ know Biden was a mistake, but they’ll never actually admit that Trump was the better option. They have spent so long trying to convince everyone else they know BEST that to admit they were grossly wrong now would likely be impossible.

So we’ll just point and laugh.

“Expert” who spent the entire last presidency saying to everyone “your guy is wrong” has some insights. https://t.co/iIHkGMlF7J — Steve (@sfsmith1001) August 30, 2021

We don’t recall Tom ever admitting Trump was right about anything.

Or that Biden would be SO VERY WRONG.

Ironically, this is from a guy who is never wrong. https://t.co/6d2JPIinh0 — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) August 30, 2021

This is the dumbest, laziest statement made when you can’t articulate a real argument. And when you think you’re smarter than everyone else. https://t.co/0pChMoazXu — Henry Blake (@MASH407777) August 30, 2021

Scary, ain’t it?

My lord. This freakin’ guy! — 🇺🇸AmErican #FreeVelvet FFS! 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) August 30, 2021

Never heard that from the left when Trump was in office. — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) August 30, 2021

Your side started it. — susan (@rockdog65) August 30, 2021

You’re paid to divide people. Look in the mirror, bigot. — ¿queti m. porta (@raymoon0319) August 30, 2021

And business is GOOD.

***.

