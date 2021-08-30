http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UQ7Aw_6149g/unfinished-tractors-pickup-trucks-pile-up-as-components-run-short-11630321200

New Ford pickup trucks parked last month in a lot at Kentucky Speedway amid the semiconductor shortage.

Photo: Jeffrey Scott Dean/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...