OK, here we go. Jim Acosta — yes, the Jim Acosta from CNN — has a request as the Biden administration-created disaster in Afghanistan continues to unfold:

Dude, really?

Acosta, along with others at CNN, literally spent four years trying to score political points over anything that happened while Trump was president, even if they had to make up stuff.

Based on Acosta’s track record, not long:

Jim Acosta saying “now is not the time to score political points” might be the most shameless thing he’s ever said, and that’s saying something.

Could it be that Acosta’s not a completely unbiased “journalist”? Say it ain’t so!

