If you’re drinking anything it’s probably a good idea to put the glass down before proceeding.

Ready?

OK, here we go. Jim Acosta — yes, the Jim Acosta from CNN — has a request as the Biden administration-created disaster in Afghanistan continues to unfold:

My thoughts on Afghanistan this week… now is not the time to score political points. Just imagine just this once if we simply offered our thoughts and prayers. Give it some thought. Pray on it. https://t.co/NfQQBPDElN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2021

Dude, really?

The guy who tries to score political points for 4+ years complains about scoring political points. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 28, 2021

Acosta, along with others at CNN, literally spent four years trying to score political points over anything that happened while Trump was president, even if they had to make up stuff.

But, it was perfectly ok to score political points during a pandemic, smh — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) August 29, 2021

You thought the world was on fire when Trump was in office. Now you see what the world on fire looks like, and all of you can say is “Give it some thought. Pray on it.” You were “burn the house down” under Trump. Now you call for reflection? LOL — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) August 28, 2021

Hypocrisy Meter on a scale of 0 to 10 is about a 17 on this one. Unreal. — Jobu Cerrano (@BostonSportsHb) August 28, 2021

How long after this tweet will it be until you’re trashing someone else for offering thoughts and prayers? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 28, 2021

Based on Acosta’s track record, not long:

Noah, he’s clearly just quoting Joe Biden. This really isn’t fair to Jim oh… pic.twitter.com/Y4QXvytF2j — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2021

Jim Acosta saying “now is not the time to score political points” might be the most shameless thing he’s ever said, and that’s saying something.

But last year Jim and Media said Thoughts and Prayers were not enough anymore?! https://t.co/3WRZSgG2YE — Julian (@no_nonsense69) August 29, 2021

According to you Acosta thoughts and prayers were “empty words” rather than meaningful actions, what made you change your mind I wonder🙄. https://t.co/KIW9Bh7GmQ — Jodene Cedergren (@CedergrenJodene) August 29, 2021

Could it be that Acosta’s not a completely unbiased “journalist”? Say it ain’t so!

