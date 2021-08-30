https://thehill.com/policy/international/569953-us-to-be-removed-from-eu-travel-safe-list-report

The European Union (EU) is reportedly planning to recommend that its member nations reinstate restrictions on travelers from the U.S. due to the rising level of COVID-19 infections.

EU diplomats speaking to The Associated Press said the recommendation to reverse a June decision to lift restrictions on U.S. travelers could come as early as this week. However, the AP reports that any decision regarding this matter would be non-binding as the EU does not have a unified COVID-19 policy on tourism.

The Hill has reached out to the EU for further comment.

The criteria for allowing residents to travel into the EU for nonessential travel requires no more than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has been over 11,000 per 100,000 for the past two weeks. Most recently, 11,810 cases per 100,000 were reported.

Though recommendations have yet to be released, the EU advisory could affect some of its member nations as they move to reopen.

It was reported last week that Denmark, an EU member, would lift all COVID-19 restrictions beginning in September.

Denmark’s health minister, Magnus Heunicke, cited “record vaccination levels” when announcing the plans.

“That is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19,” Heunicke added.

