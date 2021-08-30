https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-rogan-freedom-movie-trailer

It’s bothersome that Americans have to rely on Joe Rogan more to speak out on freedom than a lot of our elected officials. It’s also bothersome that videos like this are found only on the internet and not released by political campaigns. Something like this will move the needle more than another politician walking down the street and talking about tax assessments.

I saw this on MMA fighter Chris Wade’s Instagram page (he’s Island Strong). Watch it and inject it in your veins. Or since it involves Rogan, roll it tight and twist off the ends.

The bulk of it comes from this Joe Rogan rant that caused all the usual suspects to catch the vapors.

They don’t understand the history of every single country that’s ever existed other than the United States. Up until 1776, every f*cking country that has ever existed was run by dictators. [America] is the first experiment in self-government that actually worked. And it created the greatest superpower the world’s ever known. And how did it do that? It did it through freedom.

Funny thing about Joe Rogan’s rant. Other countries have been working overtime to prove his hypothesis. In France, police are literally walking up to people in the street and asking to see their papers. In the U.K., parents are being told their babies don’t belong to them and the babies are getting COVID tests before being held by their mothers. And Australia? Australia has become a penal colony and is so unfunny I’m not laughing at the word “penal” right now.

America still has a Constitution. For now. Even though Joe Biden and the people who control Joe Biden are trying to work around it in the name of a “public health” crisis. They can only get away with it if we let them. We should maybe stop letting them.

Also, maybe we should start demanding our leaders do more to stand up for our freedom than a podcaster. Just throwing it out there.

