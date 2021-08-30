https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-pentagon-holds-press-conference-as-taliban-deadline-approaches/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tom Cotton amendment passes 51-49…
August 11, 2021
Australian Army hunts down ‘rule breakers’…
August 3, 2021
Trump at McDonald’s drive thru…
August 4, 2021
Fauci resorts to begging the Unvaccinated…
August 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy