https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-bill-maher-is-traveling-the-slippery-slope-to-a-godly-awakening-about-corporate-media

Bearded conservative talk show host Bill Maher did it again. He turned his Friday-night HBO platform, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” into a smorgasbord of left-wing ridicule.

He ended his show trashing the woke, arguing that the events in Afghanistan are an example of what real systemic oppression looks like. Earlier in the broadcast, he lamented the success of Fox News host Greg Gutfield’s comedic late-night show, suggesting the left had opened itself to satire by adopting talking points that sound like Onion headlines.

“Three-year-olds pick their own gender is an Onion headline,” Maher quipped.

In a fascinating moment of unintended irony, Maher griped that politics is becoming a new religion and that America would be better off if we talked less about politics. Maher is an atheist. In 2008, he released a documentary, “Religulous,” that mocked religious faith. He’s unwittingly becoming aware that the removal of religion from American culture creates a void that is filled by the idolatry of partisan politics. I’d love to be in the room when Maher finally realizes that unity among disparate humans can only be achieved through faith in God. I believe he’ll have that epiphany within the next 12 months. He’s too honest to remain in denial.

An honest man can only pretend to be a liberal Democrat for so long. And television is an uncomfortable platform for the last honest man. Each week, Maher sounds more and more like a short-time HBO employee. Nothing breeds honesty more than an expiration date. And honest people can’t work forever within modern corporate media. The restraints are too tight.

Bill Maher is his generation’s George Carlin, the pot-smoking culture critic who performed regular stand-up specials for HBO during the 1970s and 1980s. Like Carlin, Maher is as smart as he is funny. Unlike Carlin, Maher is too smart for the current iteration of HBO, a subsidiary of globalist telecommunications company AT&T since 2016. When Maher arrived at HBO in 2003, the network was at its creative and risk-taking zenith. At the time of Maher’s arrival, “The Sopranos” and “The Wire” made HBO the envy of television.

AT&T’s acquisition of HBO dulled the network’s edge. HBO is safe and corporate. It supports the social engineering the establishment is orchestrating. Maher is doing the best that he can, but you can’t tell the truth on HBO. Not the whole truth. Friday night was a prime example.

While complaining about the Biden administration’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Maher expressed disappointment that the adults (Democrats) handled the pullout as poorly as he theorized the children (Republicans) would. This is becoming a regular theme for Maher. He argues that Democrats are mature, rational, and thinking adults and Republicans are immature, emotional, and unsophisticated children. Maher is too wise to believe this.

Thomas Jefferson and the nation’s founders identified America’s children at the outset. Politicians are kids. Whether Federalists or Anti-Federalists, Jefferson, George Washington, and the rest recognized the childishness of politics and politicians. The founders devised a system designed for the people to supervise the children elected to public office.

The adults assigned the primary task of babysitting politicians are called journalists, reporters, pundits, the media, and the press. When the adults act like children, chaos and tyranny take root. When there is no credible supervision of politicians, the whole idea of self-government falls apart.

In 1787, Jefferson wrote a letter to Edward Carrington, a confidant of George Washington, stating the importance of journalism.

The people are the only censors of their governors, and even their errors will tend to keep these to the true principles of their institution…. The way to prevent these irregular interpositions of the people is to give them full information of their affairs through the channel of public papers, and to contrive that those papers should penetrate the whole mass of people. The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.

The media has failed America. The mainstream media merged with global corporations, the Democratic Party, and government intelligence agencies. It no longer acts as an independent fourth estate in charge of supervising the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government. Corporate media supervises Donald Trump and anyone else classified as an impediment to the Great Reset and the reshaping of America into an authoritarian regime similar to China.

From his $10-million-a-year HBO/AT&T perch, Maher cannot comfortably attack corporate media, the real children selling out America. He can insinuate the stupidity and dishonesty of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, but a full-on assault of the woke’s Pravda would be a suicide mission. It would bait #MeToo allegations.

The woke culture that Maher constantly rails against would not exist if the alleged adults did their job. The Times, CNN, MSNBC, Politico, ESPN, CBS News, the Washington Post all serve woke trickbait for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Maher thinks American oppression pales in comparison to Afghanistan oppression. He’s right. But for how long? We’re trending in the oppressive direction of all nations that govern without proper supervision of their elected officials. Power corrupts. There are no good guys in politics, only children in need of spankings by the press.

When the media refuses to discipline, politicians oppress and revoke freedoms. You must wear a mask. You must take a vaccine. You must tolerate violations of privacy for your own safety. It’s a slippery slope. Things change quickly.

One day, the people shouting “I’m with her” and “believe all women” and “Sharia law is misogynistic” turn into the same people defending the execution of an unarmed, 5’2″, 135-pound woman for posing a threat to the House of Representatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

