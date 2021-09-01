https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/according-to-the-faa-president-biden-and-the-first-lady-will-spend-the-weekend-in-delaware/

OK, this won’t be a big post, but President Biden sure seems to spend a whole lot of weekends (and weekdays) at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hey, the guy just ended a 20-year war … he deserves some downtime and some ice cream.

Word is that he sleeps better at home than in the White House.

