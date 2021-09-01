https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/according-to-the-faa-president-biden-and-the-first-lady-will-spend-the-weekend-in-delaware/
OK, this won’t be a big post, but President Biden sure seems to spend a whole lot of weekends (and weekdays) at home in Wilmington, Delaware.
Per FAA, Biden will spend the weekend in Wilmington
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2021
Of course he will.
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 1, 2021
It’s been a long couple of weeks on the job
— Jason (@janelson38) September 1, 2021
I wish I got as much vacation time as he did.
— DeadCrows (@DeadCr0ws) September 1, 2021
Hey, the guy just ended a 20-year war … he deserves some downtime and some ice cream.
With a well deserved cup of pudding
— Paul (@paul_freetime) September 1, 2021
He needs a break. Those 45 minute / 3 day weeks are getting to him
— 99% DR. MENOTME (@POTWBeastro) September 1, 2021
“Mission Accomplished” pic.twitter.com/z6EEW7Q7d3
— Murph O’Connor (@MurphOConnor) September 1, 2021
Biden will never speak of Afghanistan again unless he has to.
— E O’Neal (@heelsoneal) September 1, 2021
Just like Major he’s most comfortable in that setting..less medication needed
— Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) September 1, 2021
The guy must be getting treatment.
— Patrick Bateman (@PatrickBatsman) September 1, 2021
Sundowning – got to get back to that safe space.
— J Bishop (@JBishop66753821) September 1, 2021
Good, not much he can fuck up there.
— W. Ramsey (@w_ramsey1) September 1, 2021
It’s quieter there, better naps
— DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) September 1, 2021
Checking his watch and eating ice cream.
— Marc Juneau (@marcsjuneau) September 1, 2021
Not news anymore. He seems to be there Thursday afternoon through Tuesday more often than not.
— Ohio Country (@8Country8) September 1, 2021
It’s only Wednesday. When does his weekend start?
— Jamie Pratique (@JPratique) September 1, 2021
HAS ANYONE ASKED WHY HE HAS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT HAS VISITOR LOGS, AND GOES TO DELAWARE, THAT DOESN’T, EVERY WEEKEND? https://t.co/xLExpxGi6v
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2021
You just did
— Not So Slim Shady🎲 (@NotSoSlimShad20) September 1, 2021
WHO IS JOE SEEING IN DELAWARE THAT NO ONE IS SUPPOSED TO KNOW ABOUT?🤔
👽?
🧑⚕️💉🩺?
🥔?
🦄?
[MATLOCK EMOJI]? https://t.co/jHA55p0JTe
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2021
— kpbnews (@kpbnews) September 1, 2021
Treatments.
— Relo’d WNY’er missing the Scajaquada (@tomkehoehenrys1) September 1, 2021
Word is that he sleeps better at home than in the White House.
