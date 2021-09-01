https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/according-to-the-faa-president-biden-and-the-first-lady-will-spend-the-weekend-in-delaware/

OK, this won’t be a big post, but President Biden sure seems to spend a whole lot of weekends (and weekdays) at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Per FAA, Biden will spend the weekend in Wilmington — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2021

Of course he will. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 1, 2021

It’s been a long couple of weeks on the job — Jason (@janelson38) September 1, 2021

I wish I got as much vacation time as he did. — DeadCrows (@DeadCr0ws) September 1, 2021

Hey, the guy just ended a 20-year war … he deserves some downtime and some ice cream.

With a well deserved cup of pudding — Paul (@paul_freetime) September 1, 2021

He needs a break. Those 45 minute / 3 day weeks are getting to him — 99% DR. MENOTME (@POTWBeastro) September 1, 2021

Biden will never speak of Afghanistan again unless he has to. — E O’Neal (@heelsoneal) September 1, 2021

Just like Major he’s most comfortable in that setting..less medication needed — Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) September 1, 2021

The guy must be getting treatment. — Patrick Bateman (@PatrickBatsman) September 1, 2021

Sundowning – got to get back to that safe space. — J Bishop (@JBishop66753821) September 1, 2021

Good, not much he can fuck up there. — W. Ramsey (@w_ramsey1) September 1, 2021

It’s quieter there, better naps — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) September 1, 2021

Checking his watch and eating ice cream. — Marc Juneau (@marcsjuneau) September 1, 2021

Not news anymore. He seems to be there Thursday afternoon through Tuesday more often than not. — Ohio Country (@8Country8) September 1, 2021

It’s only Wednesday. When does his weekend start? — Jamie Pratique (@JPratique) September 1, 2021

HAS ANYONE ASKED WHY HE HAS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT HAS VISITOR LOGS, AND GOES TO DELAWARE, THAT DOESN’T, EVERY WEEKEND? https://t.co/xLExpxGi6v — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2021

You just did — Not So Slim Shady🎲 (@NotSoSlimShad20) September 1, 2021

WHO IS JOE SEEING IN DELAWARE THAT NO ONE IS SUPPOSED TO KNOW ABOUT?🤔 👽? 🧑‍⚕️💉🩺? 🥔? 🦄? [MATLOCK EMOJI]? https://t.co/jHA55p0JTe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2021

Treatments. — Relo’d WNY’er missing the Scajaquada (@tomkehoehenrys1) September 1, 2021

Word is that he sleeps better at home than in the White House.

