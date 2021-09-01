https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ann-coulter-shouldve-kept-her-mouth-shut/
Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it.
Here are a few of Trump’s wuss, B.S. – I mean “masterful” – tweets: pic.twitter.com/4iLD02Pn0G
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 31, 2021
Coulter blames Trump and praises Joe Biden.
Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office. https://t.co/S3LvPn79iZ
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 31, 2021