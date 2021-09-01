Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called President Joe Biden’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan “courageous.”

“In case you’re wondering why people are going on TV relentlessly attacking Biden for his courageous decision to leave Afghanistan when no other president would, here’s one glimpse as to why,” the New York Democrat tweeted on Wednesday. “War is addictive for the few who reap its profits, while the rest of us foot the bill.”

AOC embedded a video in her tweet showing the House Democrat confronting a military contractor during a hearing in 2019.

The United States charged into war in Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, seeking to root out al Qaeda.

Ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline set by Biden, thousands of U.S. troops were sent back into Afghanistan this month to help with evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took over.

A suicide blast outside the Kabul airport gates last week, for which an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility, killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of others.

Researchers at Brown University suggest that the U.S. spent close to $300 million a day for roughly two decades on average in Afghanistan, Biden said in a speech on Wednesday.