In the lawsuit, NCOSE claims that when the men were 13 years old, a sex trafficker manipulated them into sending sexual images of themselves on Snapchat; the videos were then posted to Twitter. They claim that despite their efforts to get the videos removed by contacting Twitter and the police, the tweets stayed up for nine days, and accumulated 167,000 views and 2,223 retweets.

“For a start, Twitter should comply with its own ‘zero-tolerance policy’ by eliminating all child sexual abuse material from its platform, which it currently doesn’t do. In addition, we’d recommend that Twitter eliminate all sexually exploitive images that victimize people,” Benjamin Bull, general counsel for NCOSE, told Motherboard.