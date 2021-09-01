https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-commie-teacher-gets-shitcanned-james-okeefe-wins-again/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Gabriel Gipe brags about turning students into Communist revolutionaries — Goodbye Video

The Natomas Unified School District announced Wednesday it plans to fire a teacher shown on an undercover video discussing antifa and saying he wanted his students to become “revolutionaries.”

District officials spent two days investigating the teacher’s actions and classroom environment. Superintendent Chris Evans wrote in a letter to the public that the teacher’s educational approach was “disturbing and undermines the public’s trust.”

Full story…

Yesterday’s ambush was pretty hilarious











