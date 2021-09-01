https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/09/01/antifa-high-school-teacher-suspended-will-be-fired-n413201

Yesterday I wrote about two California high school teachers, one in Orange County and one in Sacramento, who were using their classrooms to indoctrinate students with their personal beliefs. The Orange County teacher removed the US flag from her classroom. When students asked what happened to it she claimed it has been “lost” but suggested they could pledge allegiance to the Pride flag she had posted on the wall instead. That teacher has been removed from her classroom pending the conclusion of an investigation:

Kristin Pitzen, the California schoolteacher who posted video to social media of herself instructing students to say the pledge of allegiance to a Progress Pride flag, has been removed from her classroom pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the Newport Mesa Unified School District… The school district did not provide any further information on the investigation.

The other teacher that made news yesterday was Gabriel Gipe. Thanks to an undercover video by Project Veritas, his story made news locally. As you can see in this CBS Sacramento report, some parents were concerned about what they saw.

When that report aired, the school district wasn’t saying much about what would happen to Gipe but did point out that hot-button issues are supposed to be taught in a neutral manner in classrooms. Gipe seemed to see the writing on the wall. “They are coming for my job…it is very likely the district will cave,” he said.

BREAKING: Project Veritas Has Just Obtained A Recording Made By Pro-Antifa Inderkum High School(@NatomasUSD) AP Government Teacher Gabriel Gipe Following Yesterday’s Shocking Exposé Revealing That He Is Indoctrinating His Students With Communist Propaganda pic.twitter.com/zm8gqhcSEi — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) September 1, 2021

A short time ago, Gipe was proven correct about that. He has been suspended with pay for now but a letter from the school district says they believe they are legally obligated to fire him and will be doing so. The letter reads in part:

Natomas Unified will be taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher… From the evidence gathered so far, the teacher violated the district’s political action guidelines which are aligned with Board Policy and California Education Code… Additionally, the teacher, using his own money, purchased a series of rubber stamps. These stamps include an inappropriate image of Josef Stalin with an insensitive phrase, as well as other stamps with Fidel Castro, Kim Jung Un and others.

Gipe was apparently stamping students’ work with these to mark it complete. I’m honestly not that surprised that a communist would try to normalize Fidel Castro but Stalin is a stretch and Kim Jong Un? Are there really people so deluded they think he’s a hero? I sort of want to know if he had stamp for Pol Pot and if so can we take up a collection to get it tattooed on his forehead?

BREAKING: @NatomasUSD, the district that employs #antifa member Gabriel Gipe, has announced he has been placed on paid leave & that they’ll take steps to fire him. Gipe was recorded in undercover video admitting he indoctrinates students using fear & sends them to direct actions. pic.twitter.com/Y4Ntk7pL2A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

The end of the letter is basically a list of excuses for why the school didn’t notice what this teacher was up to sooner. They claim his classroom didn’t look like it did in the video (the Antifa flag, etc.) until sometime this summer.

There is a school board meeting taking place as I write this which is expected to deal with this issue. Fireworks are expected and, frankly, they are deserved. There’s no excuse for letting a teacher turn his high school class into Communism 101.

Finally, here’s the video James O’Keefe put out about the letter.

BREAKING: Pro-Antifa California Teacher Gabriel Gipe to be FIRED by @NatomasUSD as a Result of Project Veritas Video “Natomas Unified Will be Taking the Legally Required Next Steps to Place the Teacher on Unpaid Leave and Fire the Teacher” pic.twitter.com/dDU9KePagG — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) September 1, 2021

