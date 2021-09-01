https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6130d8e0bbafd42ff58a9af6
The Australian state of Victoria is set to become the first in the country to outlaw the displaying of the swastika and other Nazi symbols, after a meeting of neo-Nazis earlier this year was deemed la…
Polish President Andrzej Duda has imposed a state of emergency in two regions bordering Belarus for the first time in the nation’s post-Communist history. The move was prompted by a sharp increase in …
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision that was delayed long enough to allow a new Texas abortion ban to take effect, has decided to allow the requirements to stand pending further court review that is…
In yet a stunning disappointment in supposedly right-wing governments, the federal government of Australia recently passed legislation that will greatly…
The Caldor fire moves away from Lake Tahoe after damaging the outskirts of the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Now it’s heading for the Nevada state line….