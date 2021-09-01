https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australian-woman-is-losing-hope-in-freedom/
Australia is in serious trouble. After watching the lack of support overnight I really feel for this lady. pic.twitter.com/mKHYJsjNOb
— Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) August 31, 2021
Life is becoming unbearable as she is moved to tears.
But there is hope…
Thousands of people across Australia showed up at Parliament & local councils across the land, in a silent protest & officials were handed cease & desist orders.#Australia #silence pic.twitter.com/wFbNv9Vbw9
— Protest News (@PROTEST__NEWS) August 31, 2021
Silent protest in Brisbane…
Silent protest held in Brisbane Australia.
Police wandering around not quite knowing what to do about it by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/AUyIequNhK
— Osler (@osler78) August 31, 2021