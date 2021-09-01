https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australian-woman-is-losing-hope-in-freedom/

Australia is in serious trouble. After watching the lack of support overnight I really feel for this lady. pic.twitter.com/mKHYJsjNOb — Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) August 31, 2021

Life is becoming unbearable as she is moved to tears.

But there is hope…

Thousands of people across Australia showed up at Parliament & local councils across the land, in a silent protest & officials were handed cease & desist orders.#Australia #silence pic.twitter.com/wFbNv9Vbw9 — Protest News (@PROTEST__NEWS) August 31, 2021

Silent protest in Brisbane…