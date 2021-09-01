https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/01/bad-news-for-the-dems-kamala-harris-is-an-unpopular-liability-who-vanishes-at-important-times-n1475039

Observers realize the days of Vice President Kamala Harris being an “equal partner” with President Joe Biden are gone. There’s a reason for that, too: She’s a failure.

I’ve been following Harris since she eked out a 0.7% win for attorney general 11 years ago in the most liberal state in America. She then moved on to win an open U.S. Senate seat against a fellow California Democrat and began her Washington tenure embarrassing herself by appearing demagogic at confirmation hearings.

A major mistake, in my view, by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was not making the election about Harris, who, unlike candidate Biden, was (correctly) perceived as a mendacious, petty, vacuous, incipient authoritarian. Recall that despite every advantage, Harris was so catastrophic and unlikable on the trail that she quit two months before the 2020 Iowa Caucus.

As America abdicated our duty and Afghanistan fell apart last month, we reported that Harris jetted to Singapore and Vietnam. On her way back, she visited Hawaii, where we have no record of her remarks because the press was banned from the event. Since Harris took office, she has not held a solo press conference.

Perhaps her handlers are sagacious, realizing that she botched her Latin America trip, cannot answer simple questions from friendly media, and is conspiratorial on COVID-19 vaccines.

A poll last week showed Harris garnering a dismal 35 percent approval, already nearly 20 points underwater, well below her boss. This is despite a pliant press, her “historic” role, and the fact that she’s a potential 2024 Democrat presidential candidate.

Related: ‘I Do Not Recognize This Man’: Meghan McCain Rips Biden Over Afghanistan Debacle

Over at HotAir Tuesday, Jazz Shaw opined that it’s “kind of amazing to see Harris racking up numbers that poor when she’s barely been visible since the day she was sworn in.”

“This leaves the Democrats in a tough spot, doesn’t it?” Shaw added. “Biden’s numbers have similarly been tanking of late and there is even talk of impeachment or attempting to force a resignation. But whether he leaves early or announces that he’s only planning to finish one term, the vice president would usually be expected to be the default nominee to replace him. The Invisible Veep may turn out to be more of a problem for the Democrats in 2022 and 2024 than anyone is imagining yet at this point. And this strategy of keeping her out of the public eye doesn’t seem to be helping as much as the team thinks it is.”

She’s also a radical politician — with a voting record even to the left of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — with aberrant religious views, who promotes anti-police invective.

Our ideology score placed Kamala Harris as the most liberal senator in 2019. What kinds of bills has she introduced? We looked at a selected list to see. https://t.co/02vIkZKixl pic.twitter.com/QqjjKnjwgB — GovTrack.🇺🇸 (@govtrack) August 14, 2020

As the first female vice president, you’d also think Harris might mention the horrors endured by women and girls in Afghanistan, thanks to her administration’s policies. Instead, other than a simplistic pro-abortion statement Wednesday, she’s tellingly silent, just like her fellow pseudo-feminist socialists in Congress.

Fox News’ Will Cain said he thinks Harris will reemerge when racial politics return to the forefront. He also expressed empathy for her predicament.

“If I am Kamala Harris, I am offended, because they used you to pander to a voting base,” Cain said Wednesday on The Five. “Now they don’t need her, so they’ve shelved her. She is a liability, but was she a liability when they needed to win an election?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

