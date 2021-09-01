https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-impeachment-bombshell-u-s-predator-drone-had-kill-shot-on-terrorist-before-he-killed-13-marines-biden-bowed-to-taliban-who-denied-permission-to-shoot/

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Per former Deputy Assistant SecDef Roger Pardo-Maurer, the DoD had foreknowledge of the Kabul bomber AND denied permission to fire to the Predator drone that had a lock on the bomber. pic.twitter.com/ZDh27drdwu — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 31, 2021

If this turns out to be substantiated by other sources, Joe Biden will very possibly be impeached in the House. Pelosi only has a few votes to spare, and moderate Democrats will be under intense pressure.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Roger Pardo-Maurer said the U.S. Department of Defense already knew who the bomber was ahead of time, before the bombing and when and where the Kabul attack would occur — the Abbey Gate was at “highest risk.”

Pardo-Maurer went further in his interview. He said not only did they know where and when it would happen, but that they had a Predator drone lock on the bomber.

“Permission to shoot was requested and was denied by the Taliban. Because we are in this process of negotiating with the Taliban who aren’t even in control of their own government or their own people.”

UPDATE

Red State has picked up the story…

Turtle’s remarks are from today, before this video was released:

McConnell — There won’t be an impeachment…

I have located the full interview





