Joe Biden on Wednesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Zelensky asked for increased military aid amid Ukraine’s war with Russia.

No word if Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy” threatened Zelensky or asked for favors to protect his son Hunter who acted as a bagman for the Biden crime family.

As usual, Joe Biden refused to answer questions about Afghanistan.

Biden still hasn’t taken any questions on Afghanistan after the US’s departure from the country.

Biden’s handlers aggressively shooed away reporters and shielded Dementia Joe after he read scripted remarks.

Biden’s handlers force reporters from the Oval Office after he completes reading scripted remarks alongside Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky pic.twitter.com/tDCTazIeu6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 1, 2021

