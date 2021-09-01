https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-state-department-left-600-journalists-behind-afghanistan/

They lied.

The Biden administration stranded hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans in Afghanistan as they fled the country earlier this week.

And now there are reports that Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken stranded 600 State Department journalists and family members behind in Afghanistan.

They abandoned the reporters and their families when they left the country, after promising to bring them out.



Over 100 Afghans working for @USAGMgov, @voanews & @RFERL were left behind in Afghanistan with their families, even though they are funded by the U.S. Congress and are targeted by the Taliban. Shameful. https://t.co/c6412vDwUK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 31, 2021

The Washington Post reported:

The administration was warned early and often about the 600 or so employees, contractors and family members who worked for U.S.-sponsored news organizations under the umbrella of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, a federal agency funded by Congress. They include journalists working for the Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio LIberty (RFE/RL) who have worked in Afghanistan for years — at great personal risk. The Taliban has killed four RFE/FL journalists since 2016 through suicide bomb attacks, and the company’s journalists routinely receive death threats from the extremists. Now, the leaders of these organizations say the State Department promised to get their vulnerable people out of the country before the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline, only to later renege on that promise amid the chaos and confusion at the Kabul airport. They describe a harrowing ordeal for these Afghans, who were repeatedly turned away by our own troops at the airport gates and whose personal information was handed over to the same Taliban fighters they are fleeing from.

