https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-texas-abortion-law-impairs-womens-access-to-health-care/

ANOTHER EXCUSE: AOC Blames Twitter for Her OWN TWEET on Alabama Abortion Law

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.16.19

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bizarrely blamed Twitter’s character limitations for her controversial tweet regarding Alabama’s new anti-abortion law; saying the regulations were behind her post that “spread misinformation.”

“The New York Democrat used the social media platform to criticize the law, which was signed by the governor on Wednesday and outlaws nearly all abortions in the state. The same law also makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother’s health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest,” reports Fox News.

“Alabama lawmakers are making all abortions a felony punishable w jail time, including women victimized by rape+incest,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet. “Of course, no added punishments for rapists. It’s going to [Governor Kay Ivey’s] desk. She will decide the future of women’s rights in Alabama.”

Alabama lawmakers are making all abortions a felony punishable w jailtime,incl women victimized by rape+incest. Of course, no added punishments for rapists. It’s going to @GovernorKayIvey‘s desk. She will decide the future of women’s rights in Alabama.https://t.co/IRR0EtsxHp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2019

The tweet immediately came under fire from users on social media; pointing out the law specifically states that women who undergo the procedure will not be subject to criminal or civil liability.

“Section 5. No woman upon whom an abortion is performed or attempted to be performed shall be criminally or civilly liable. Furthermore, no physician confirming the serious health risk to the child’s mother shall be criminally or civilly liable for those actions,” states the Alabama bill.

“It’s a felony punishable by jail, [including] cases of women pregnant by rape or incest. Twitter is 280 [characters] – read the context clues in grammar of the tweet,” she tweeted.

“But good to know you’re here to promote criminalizing medical providers aiding victims of rape and incest! good job.”

It’s a felony punishable by jail, incl cases of women pregnant by rape or incest. Twitter is 280 chars – read the context clues in grammar of the tweet. But good to know you’re here to promote criminalizing medical providers aiding victims of rape and incest! 👍🏽 good job — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2019

Read the full story at Fox News.