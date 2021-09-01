https://beckernews.com/2-jen-psaki-responds-to-bombshell-biden-phone-call-transcript-but-unearthed-comments-show-she-once-had-a-different-tone-41283/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted with the leaked transcript of a phone call between Joe Biden and former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani at the press conference on Wednesday.

While Psaki would not go into the details of a “private” phone call that has been revealed to the world, she did provide a response. Watch:

“About Ghani, I just want to put a pin in that report,” the reporter said. “Was the President in any way pushing a false narrative in that call with the Afghan president?”

“I think it’s pretty clear,” Psaki said. “Again, I’m not going to go into details of a private conversation, but what we saw over the course of the last few months is a collapse in leadership, and that was happening even before Ghani left the country. What the President has conveyed repeatedly, privately and publicly, is you need to stand up and lead your country, and that’s something he said at a press conference in July and public forum as well.”

Jen Psaki thus misrepresented the thrust of the report, which is that President Biden clearly asked the now-exiled Afghan President to present a misleading perception about the nation’s situation.

The transcript released by Reuters shows that U.S. president pressured the former Afghan president to deceive the international community on the nation’s position versus the Taliban. The transcript was leaked to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“Hey look, I want to make it clear that I am not a military man any more than you are, but I have been meeting with our Pentagon folks, and our national security people, as you have with ours and yours, and as you know and I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things aren’t going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” President Biden said.

“And there’s a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” Biden added.

The claims made by President Biden on his call with former President Ghani also indicate that he received disastrous military counsel.

“You clearly have the best military,” Biden told Ghani. “You have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000 and they’re clearly capable of fighting well.”

The Biden phone call transcript is far worse than former Donald Trump ever said to any world leader, including his phone call with the Ukrainian president that provided the flimsy basis for Democrats’ impeachment calls.

Even Jen Psaki asked for accountability over Donald Trump’s ‘perfect’ phone call with a foreign leader. This is what Psaki had to say at the time.

It is not just the call transcript. The whistleblower complaint would likely have more details. We need both. And not just the call. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 24, 2019

“It is not just the call transcript,” Psaki said. “The whistleblower complaint would likely have more details. We need both. And not just the call.”

That “whistleblower” would turn out to be Lt. Colonel Vindman, who lied to the Congress with his denials about being “the whistleblower.” The entire impeachment trial was thus a Democrat-orchestrated ruse to mislead the American people; just like President Biden’s impeachable phone call with the former Afghan president.

NOW READ:

